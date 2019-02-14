Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate Valentine’s Day, share photos with fluffy alpacas. See pics

Actor Anushka Sharma spent her Valentine’s Day with cricketer husband Virat Kohli in a very different way. She shared pictures from an earlier date with alpacas.

Anushka shared new pictures from their visit to the alpacas on Thursday. “Love is beyond and above everything. The only thing that’s real . It’s all encompassing and beyond the reach of the mind. Happy Valentine’s day to all,” she captioned the pictures. In them, she is seen in an all denim outfit while Virat is seen in a pink shirt. The two are seen petting the fluffy animals and posing with them for photographs.

Their fans also commented on her pictures. “So Much cuteness in these pictures,” wrote a fan. “Happy Valentine’s Day and be happy always both of you ,” wrote another.

Virat and Anushka celebrated Valentine’s Day in New Delhi at his restaurant. He even shared a picture from their dinner date on Instagram. “About last night with my valentine. #greatmeal #nueva #loveit @anushkasharma @nueva.world,” he captioned the picture. Check it out:

Anushka recently met her doppleganger, US singer Julia Michaels on social media. Earlier this month, a photograph of Anushka’s lookalike and Michaels went viral online for their uncanny resemblance. Micheals took to Twitter and shared a collage of their photographs and captioned it: “Hi Anushka Sharma, apparently we are twins.”

Anushka acknowledged the message and wrote: “OMG Yes! I have been looking for you and the remaining five of our doppelgangers all my life.”

She was last seen on the silver screen in Zero, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film flopped at the box office.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 15:39 IST