Anushka Sharma takes a break from all the glam, stuns in floral shirt, ripped denim. See latest pics

Anushka Sharma is proof that wearing jeans with a pretty top and flats is one of those outfit combos that just works. Mere days after the actor made a case for head-to-toe florals with her Valentine’s Day look, Anushka stepped out in Mumbai on Monday in yet another look that might make you scratch your head at first, until you realise how chic it really is. Keep scrolling to check out fashion-forward ways to wear your jeans and florals, inspired by Anushka Sharma’s look that’s perfect for those days, when you want to keep cool, comfortable, and elevated, at the same time. Anushka’s floral top and ripped jeans are the perfect outfit combo for running errands or even a casual outing with friends and family.

Just like the rest of us, Anushka Sharma knows the importance of finding a great pair of jeans. While we love seeing her in beautiful gowns and chic dresses, secretly, we can’t wait for her to show off her denim collection. Anushka has been spotted in every style imaginable, and trust us when we say there’s nothing basic about the ones she chooses. Case in point: Anushka’s latest high-waist blue jeans hit above the ankle and she gave it a street-style worthy twist with a thin brown tie belt and a pair of black shades. Anushka’s straight-leg cropped jeans are statement-making, and the perfect counter to her tucked-in romantic floral print shirt. The brown pointed-toe flats feel unexpected and add an edge to the overall look.

While you could pair your favourite pair of denim with a simple tee and sneakers, why not spice it up a little? When in doubt, just tuck a floral shirt into your high-waist denim. We love the idea of a floral blouse with a light wash, like what Anushka Sharma wore, for an easy, everyday look. By wearing a bold pattern on top, like Anushka, you can make sure your outfit is ready for whatever the day holds. If you want to take this look to the next level, simply switch out sneakers and sandals for an edgy pair of flats.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 16:32 IST