Festive style for men: How to dress your best this festive season

The festive season is here and so is the time when we get together, eat together and enjoy every bit of the season. Where else will we get those DPs and Insta stories if we’re not all in it? For the best pictures, we need to be in sync with the latest in fashion too, don’t we? Delhi-based designer, Ujjawal Dubey who owns the brand Antar Agni shares some style tips this season that will have you sorted for the complete lineup of events coming up! Why should men be left behind in experimenting with their festive wardrobe? Read on for more:

Be comfortable with what you wear and carry it with panache

- Kurtas or long shirts are your best friend for the festivities. Pair it with the right pair of pants and you are ready.

- If you don’t want to wear long uppers then pair a simple T-shirt/ Shirt with a dramatic layered pants to make the outfit look festive.

- Accessorise well - Just an addition of a scarf can amp up the outfit and make it look festive. Shoes are another important part of any outfit.

- Be comfortable - If one is comfortable with what they’re wearing they exude confidence, which makes whatever you wear look great.

- Don’t let the trends guide you, wear what you like- Nothing looks better than what you like on yourself.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 18:42 IST