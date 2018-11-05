5 winter skincare tips to look gorgeous this festive season

Festive season is here, and it is also inching towards winter. So, the chances are that you are facing skincare issues like dry skin or eczema at the worst possible time. So, if you are dreading making those social visits because of your skincare woes, here are some tips and tricks for you:

* Drink lots of water: Winter can be dehydrating for your skin and body. Ensure you drink at least two litres of water a day. It will help you to get rid of toxins and leave you with glowing skin.

* Use moisturiser: During this season, it is very easy for the skin to get dehydrated. To prevent that, ensure you generously use the moisturiser. Do not wash your face too many times either with soap or it will result in dryness.

* Use cold water: It may sound counterproductive but using warm water while bathing in winter can actually result in dry skin as it removes essential skin oils and makes your skin dry.

* Go natural: Using too many make-up products can make your skin dry and lifeless. So, it is not such a bad idea to go natural and keep usage of cosmetics to the bare minimum.

* Use sunscreen: The winter sun can be harsh at times and damage your skin. So, when you step out in the sun, make sure you lather on sunscreen.

