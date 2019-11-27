Kate Middleton, Deepika Padukone, Gal Gadot bask in the crowning glory of headbands

fashion-and-trends

Nov 27, 2019

Hair accessories are one of the most underrated aspects, when it comes to choosing a look or ensemble. Headbands have made quite a comeback in the form of top knots and simple satin bands framing one’s crown. The popular and hit sitcom, Gossip Girl, created quite the stir with one of its quintessential characters, Blair Waldorf always wearing her signature headbands. Kate Middleton, too has been wearing them for a long time, with the pearl and floral-embellished white one that she wore for her youngest child’s baptism being her best headband till date.

Kate Middleton has been parading in padded headbands before they hit runways.

Legendary couturier, Coco Chanel, began her career as a hat maker and was attune to all the hot new headwear. She, too, favoured headbands and believed they could uplift one’s fashion game. Popular actor Grace Kelly often wore headbands to accessorise her looks.

Ralph and Russo’s AW ’19 collection comprised diamond and stone-encrusted headbands.

And, now, one of the ’90s major trends — the puffy padded headbands — have trickled their way through runways showcasing designs of leading fashion houses such as Givenchy, Ralph and Russo, and Prada, among them.

Ruling the roost this season

Indian designer Ankita Tewari’s designs include dainty peices like this one.

Head bands are the latest trend this winter and the fun accessory can be extremely flattering to any look and can add a voluminous statement to the most basic of looks. “Rhinestone embellished hairbands can add volume and sass to any hairstyle, be it loose waves or a bun and could be a perfect wedding accessory. It’s the ultimate game changer, which can transform your look and make you look like a million bucks,” exclaims Ankita Tewari of AeTee designs.

Gal Gadot wore Givenchy for the MET gala this year.

Although the embellished and padded headbands trend is most likely to remind you of a ’90s retro get-up, the reason why fashion designer Tanvi Sawlani of Zwaan loves this trend in today’s time is because it can be so versatile. She explains, “An embellished headband can completely enhance a simple attire to look more classic and vintage. Similarly, a simple and chic padded headband can tone down your look to make it more modern and contemporary. In any case, a chic headband is an interesting accessory that can add to the aesthetic you’re going for to make it complete and cohesive.”

Jessica Alba recently stepped out in this heavily embellished Ralph and Russo headband.

Designer Varnika Arora joins the brigade of fashionistas who favour this hair accessory. She says, “Padded headbands look bold and have a regal air about them. We took inspiration from all the OOTDs at NYFW. They work with sleek hair with a centre partition as also with a pulled back bun or pony.”

They are trending for the simple fact that not only are they striking and elevate a look, they are also very functional and perfect for bad hair days.

Designer Shruti Sancheti weighs in, saying, “There is no fixed rule on how to wear this accessory — from a casual pair of jeans or even a simple girly dress but somehow the more unconventional way would be to wear it with a formal pant suit or even a sari.”

“Bejewelled hairbands especially baroque antique gold kinds work well with Indian ensembles, too.

They can quirk up your outfit like nothing else,” adds designer Aniket Satam.

How to caress your tress:

Here are a few tips one can keep in mind before investing or styling this upcoming hair accessory trend:

Style your printed dress with a contrasting printed headband creating a print-on-print look.

The big pearl embroidered headband can always take a lead while pairing it with a solid dress. Set your multi-embellished headband with a loose shirt and boyfriend jeans for a casual sunny day out.

Padded headbands are the hottest accessory one can have this season. Pair with puffy sleeves blazer for a luxe feel or you may pair it with your rugged shorts with a white tee to give a cool yet edgy look

Classic beaded black version is a great investment as it has repeat value and adds to the right dash of statement to any look you wear it

with. Go classic with the printed kinds and have playful mix of houndstooth, polka, stripes and gingham prints.

Inputs from fashion designers Vedika Merh, Shahin Manan and Pallavi Mohan

All photos: Instagram

