Rhea Chakraborty reveals her diet, fitness and beauty secrets

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 14:43 IST

You must have seen the bubbly and charming Rhea Chakraborty in Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Sonali Cable and her latest release Jalebi. She is charismatic and can make anyone around her comfortable and calm with her affable demeanour. Her reel life portrays her in the similar fashion. She loves to eat, however, staying fit with constantly working out is a must for her. In a candid conversation, she reveals her diet and fitness regime along with a few beauty home remedies that have helped her for years.

Diet and fitness

Rhea starts her day with yoga- so that the day commences on a calm and positive note – and then moves towards harder and intense forms of workout later in the day. From Monday to Friday, Chakraborty does yoga and kickboxing or Isareli self-defence called Krav Maga. On the weekends, she prefers to dance it out with kathak or goes for Pilates. Along with working out, she believes in eating right as well. Her mantra is to eat home-cooked food. “The best is to avoid oils from outside. I have recently turned vegetarian as I believe it is a step towards a healthier lifestyle and helps curb cruelty against animals. Honestly, I’m enjoying it,” says Chakraborty with a giggle. She claims she used to love fish curry being a Bengali, but now she’s completely gone off meat.

Her day starts with coconut water, poha, upma or home-made dosa in breakfast. Throughout the day, she makes sure to have ample fruits and dry fruits. A bowl of rice with daal and vegetables is usually her lunch, which is followed by a glass of smoothie in place of an evening snack. For dinner, she either has vegetables and roti or home-cooked Asian food.

Home remedies

When it comes to opting for the old-world dadi-ma-ke-nuskhe, Chakraborty is first in line. “Home remedies are the best. Even for digestion, I boil aijwain, jeera, ginger and lemon in water and drink it all day. It is very good for digest. I also make face packs at home by mixing yogurt, honey and vitamin E capsules. Sometimes I just rub the fruit that I eat for breakfast on my face to hydrate it and give it a nice glow,” adds Chakraborty.

