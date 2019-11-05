Fitness is more about mental well-being says Milind Soman, shares his fitness, skincare mantra

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:48 IST

For Milind Soman, fitness is more about mental well being than physical. “If you are able to make choices that are right for your mind and body, then you wouldn’t have to worry about ‘being fit or thin. It will come naturally,” says the 54-year-old supermodel-turned-actor who tastefully merges fitness and class.

While most people tend to lose motivation when it comes to workout and following a fitness regime, Soman, who believes himself as the fittest person, says that keeping himself is his priority and he enjoys being fit.

“I take care of myself to keep feeling good both mentally and physically, it’s a priority for me, I make it happen,” says Soman who recently became the face of a new skincare range designed for pre and post workout.

Explaining the need of such products, he said: “There is a science behind this. When we push our body to limits, a lot of us don’t realise that our skin gets affected with our skin temperature rising, sweat, skin pores open up and hence get more susceptible to external aggressors like sun, pollution, dust etc.”

He added: “Every product is designed by experts and backed by science. For example, something as simple as the face wash from the Pond’s Skin Fit range, (which I got to try in advance) has helped me cool down after a workout but I also know that it’s designed to help get rid of bacteria and impurities. And I see the result on my skin.”

But does he himself use anything pre and post workout? “Mostly water. It’s a cliché but the right water intake is something I take very seriously,” he replies. “I eat a lot of fruits and vegetables and love home cooked food.”

To motivate people to come out of their sedimentary lifestyle and become fit, Soman presents himself as an example. He quips: “If I can do it, they can too.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter