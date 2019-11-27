e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 27, 2019

Pamela Anderson gives flashback to Baywatch lifeguard days as she runs on the beach in skin-tight wetsuit. Pics inside

The actress, who in the 1990s played lifeguard CJ Parker in “Baywatch”, was filming an ad for a car servicing firm on Gold Coast Beach in Brisbane, Australia.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 27, 2019 16:37 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Brisbane
The actress, who in the 1990s played lifeguard CJ Parker in “Baywatch”, was filming an ad for a car servicing firm on Gold Coast Beach in Brisbane, Australia.
The actress, who in the 1990s played lifeguard CJ Parker in “Baywatch”, was filming an ad for a car servicing firm on Gold Coast Beach in Brisbane, Australia.(Instagram)
         

Actress Pamela Anderson re-lived her “Baywatch” moment as she ran along a beach in a skin-tight wetsuit.

The actress, who in the 1990s played lifeguard CJ Parker in “Baywatch”, was filming an ad for a car servicing firm on Gold Coast Beach in Brisbane, Australia, reports mirror.co.uk.

The age-defying beauty turned heads as she frolicked on the beach and showed off her sensational figure in a skin-tight, unzipped wetsuit.

 

Her platinum blonde locks were styled in a similar beachy fashion, with her loose curls flowing in the sea-breeze. She accentuated her glamorous beauty with a full make-up look including heavy mascara and lashings of lipgloss.

The star captured the attention on onlooking photographers who snapped away as the ageless beauty filmed an advertisement for Australian roadside services company, Ultra Tune.

Anderson’s visit to the Gold Coast comes just months after the star’s high-profile split from her ex-boyfriend Adil Rami.

Back in the summer, the Baywatch icon alleged her ex-beau cheated on her with his former partner and led a double life when they were together.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
In Lok Sabha, Amit Shah says past govts ‘diluted’ SPG Act, brings in amendment
In Lok Sabha, Amit Shah says past govts ‘diluted’ SPG Act, brings in amendment
Bombay HC raises security worry over Uddhav Thackeray’s oath ceremony
Bombay HC raises security worry over Uddhav Thackeray’s oath ceremony
‘As if I am Ranga-Billa’: Chidambaram tears into verdict that denied bail
‘As if I am Ranga-Billa’: Chidambaram tears into verdict that denied bail
Man buys game character for $1.4 million, friend sells it for only $552
Man buys game character for $1.4 million, friend sells it for only $552
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
Sudha Murthy was only girl in class of 600, agreed to these conditions
Sudha Murthy was only girl in class of 600, agreed to these conditions
With eye on German rivals, Jaguar gets set to launch face lift XE in India
With eye on German rivals, Jaguar gets set to launch face lift XE in India
Health Wise: The three mantras of beating heart disease
Health Wise: The three mantras of beating heart disease
trending topics
HTLS 2019Maharashtra govt formation LiveShikhar DhawanSalman KhanP ChidambaramAmitabh BachchanUddhav ThackeraySamsung Galaxy M30Arvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India News

Fashion and Trends