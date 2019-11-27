Pamela Anderson gives flashback to Baywatch lifeguard days as she runs on the beach in skin-tight wetsuit. Pics inside

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 16:37 IST

Actress Pamela Anderson re-lived her “Baywatch” moment as she ran along a beach in a skin-tight wetsuit.

The actress, who in the 1990s played lifeguard CJ Parker in “Baywatch”, was filming an ad for a car servicing firm on Gold Coast Beach in Brisbane, Australia, reports mirror.co.uk.

The age-defying beauty turned heads as she frolicked on the beach and showed off her sensational figure in a skin-tight, unzipped wetsuit.

Her platinum blonde locks were styled in a similar beachy fashion, with her loose curls flowing in the sea-breeze. She accentuated her glamorous beauty with a full make-up look including heavy mascara and lashings of lipgloss.

The star captured the attention on onlooking photographers who snapped away as the ageless beauty filmed an advertisement for Australian roadside services company, Ultra Tune.

Anderson’s visit to the Gold Coast comes just months after the star’s high-profile split from her ex-boyfriend Adil Rami.

Back in the summer, the Baywatch icon alleged her ex-beau cheated on her with his former partner and led a double life when they were together.

