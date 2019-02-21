Kim Kardashian sues fashion company for using her name and image

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has filed a lawsuit against an online retailer for using her name and image without permission to advertise their own designs.

Kim on Wednesday filed a case against Missguided USA, seeking damages in excess of $10 million, reports tmz.com. In the documents, the 38-year-old cited multiple instances where Missguided USA posted its own versions of outfits Kim was photographed wearing.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s lawsuit also included photographs of her own social media posts side-by-side with the company’s posts, showing their similarities and misrepresentation.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 17:09 IST