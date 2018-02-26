 Kim Kardashian’s sister Khloé takes her help to deal with unusual pregnancy cravings | fitness | Hindustan Times
Kim Kardashian’s sister Khloé takes her help to deal with unusual pregnancy cravings

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian tweeted about her strange cravings for pancakes and ice cream sandwiches recently, and asked sister Kim Kardashian for advice.

fitness Updated: Feb 26, 2018 09:21 IST
Khloé Kardashian says that when it comes to food, her sister Kim always has her back.
Khloé Kardashian says that when it comes to food, her sister Kim always has her back.(AFP file photo )

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian is seeking some sisterly support from Kim as her pregnancy is sending her on a wild culinary journey. The 33-year-old mother-to-be shared her pregnancy cravings on Twitter on Friday night, and couldn’t help but wonder if her desired food combinations were a little strange, reports people.com.

“I feel like I need spaghetti and I think I want a side of strawberries and whipped cream... is this normal...,” she tweeted. She quickly followed it up with another food craving, tweeting: “I think I change my mind... I just saw these pancakes on my feed and I feel like I must have them. But I want these exact pancakes.”

Kardashian’s attention quickly turned toward another sweet delicacy, writing: “Oh my god now I want an ice cream sandwich.” As she struggled to decide exactly what she wanted to eat, she called for older sister Kim to help her out. “When it comes to food, my sister Kim always has my back. Her and I can chow down at all times. Keeks where you at?!” she tweeted.

