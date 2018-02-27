Kim Kardashian’s lehenga pics are creating an online controversy. Here’s what people are saying

Kim Kardashian appeared on her first Indian magazine cover and pictures from the photoshoot have been doing the rounds online. The reality TV star and business magnate posed in an Anita Dongre ensemble for the March issue of Vogue India.

Kim spoke about her love for Indian clothes in the accompanying interview. “The saris, the jewellery, the clothes—everything was so beautiful!” she said. Her look was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania with photographs by Greg Swales.

Vogue India and Kardashian shared images from the shoot on Instagram. “Instagram royalty Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) has a fantasy moment in our #March 2018 issue!” the post was captioned.

I can’t believe @VOGUEIndia featured Kim Kardashian on their cover as if we don’t see her featured on a different magazine every day. India’s vogue should embrace and feature their own south Asian women instead of choosing someone from pop culture — fari (@fariiihaa) February 27, 2018

Her pictures got a lot of attention on social media. While several people took offence to Vogue’s decision to feature a non-Indian on the cover, a Kardashian fan wrote, “I’m Indian! And Kim you killed it in a Lengha! Ignore all the hate! Thanks for representing my culture beautifully girl.” Another person wondered “so when are you coming to Bollywood?”

Kim recently became a mother for the third time, this time through surrogacy. Her half-sister, Kylie Jenner, also welcomed her first child in February.

Here are some other conflicting reactions on social media:

This is one of your best pics, it's undeniably beautiful. This pic is just perfect, not one flaw! I truly love it. — Tɦɛ Cɦօsɛռ Oռe ♎ (@RoyalAleema) February 27, 2018

Love for u from India.. 😍😍

You're trending here too😂😂 — Dhéèràj Guptâ🇮🇳 (@DJ_doubts) February 27, 2018

@KimKardashian Thank you for inspiring me to be confident in my own skin and my own beauty. ♥️ You own your own beauty! You are stunning. — Kelsey Felix 🦋 (@mrskelseyfelix) February 27, 2018

Fuck Vogue India tbh. You guys put Kendall Jenner and now Kim Kardashian on the cover. Couldn’t they get any brown women for the damn cover? You guys piss me the fuck off @VOGUEIndia — tanz (@tanzhabs) February 27, 2018

idc about Kim Kardashian being on vogue India BUT



the only thing that’s annoying is the many brown to dark skin Indians who are underrepresented by their light skinned counterparts????



especially since many of them have just as beautiful (if not more) features — amanlicious (@RoadKillAman) February 27, 2018

Have you seen the people in offices like Vogue India/fashion industry/Bollywood?



They're out of touch. They live in their own world. The result?



Kim Kardashian in a lehenga. India is rich with woman idols. Gorgeous women of substance and beauty.



They picked. Kim. — Aashish Mehrotra (@AgniBankai) February 27, 2018

