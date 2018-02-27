 Kim Kardashian’s lehenga pics are creating an online controversy. Here’s what people are saying | tv | Hindustan Times
Kim Kardashian’s lehenga pics are creating an online controversy. Here’s what people are saying

Kim Kardashian posed in an Anita Dongre lehenga for a Vogue India photoshoot and the pictures are creating a controversy online, with a section of people wondering why an Indian celebrity wasn’t featured.

tv Updated: Feb 27, 2018 17:10 IST
HT Correspondent
Kim recently became a mother for the third time, this time through surrogacy. Her half-sister, Kylie Jenner, also welcomed her first child in February.

Kim Kardashian appeared on her first Indian magazine cover and pictures from the photoshoot have been doing the rounds online. The reality TV star and business magnate posed in an Anita Dongre ensemble for the March issue of Vogue India.

Kim spoke about her love for Indian clothes in the accompanying interview. “The saris, the jewellery, the clothes—everything was so beautiful!” she said. Her look was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania with photographs by Greg Swales.

Vogue India and Kardashian shared images from the shoot on Instagram. “Instagram royalty Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) has a fantasy moment in our #March 2018 issue!” the post was captioned.

Her pictures got a lot of attention on social media. While several people took offence to Vogue’s decision to feature a non-Indian on the cover, a Kardashian fan wrote, “I’m Indian! And Kim you killed it in a Lengha! Ignore all the hate! Thanks for representing my culture beautifully girl.” Another person wondered “so when are you coming to Bollywood?”

Here are some other conflicting reactions on social media:

