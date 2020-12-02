e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Manushi Chhillar’s style game in stripe print bralette-micropleated asymmetric skirt will leave you ‘dreaming of a vacation’

Manushi Chhillar’s style game in stripe print bralette-micropleated asymmetric skirt will leave you ‘dreaming of a vacation’

Seems like weekend arrived early or so Manushi Chhillar makes us believe with her sizzling look in a chiffon bralette and satin skirt | Check ravishing picture inside

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 14:19 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Manushi Chhillar’s style game in stripe chiffon bralette-satin skirt
Manushi Chhillar’s style game in stripe chiffon bralette-satin skirt(Instagram/manushi_chhillar)
         

While we contemplate moving out of bed, away from the cosy warmth of our blankets, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar was seen soaking in the sun and exuding beachy vibes. Making us believe that weekend arrived early, the Prithviraj star left the fashion police spellbound with her sizzling look in a sultry ensemble.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva shared a picture of herself featuring her seated in an exotic verandah with sunlight filtering from the corner. Donning a stripe print cross bust pleated bralette teamed with a stripe print draped and part hand micropleated asymmetric skirt, Manushi accessorised her smoking hot look with a silver anklet and a pair of mauve-tinted sunglasses.

The black and white striped bralette was made of chiffon fabric while the skirt was of satin and chiffon material. Pulling back her mid-parted soft curled tresses in a loose messy braid, Manushi struck a sultry pose for the camera.

 

The picture was captioned, “Dreaming of a vacation (sic)” and was shot at luxury holiday home, Lohono Stays. The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion label Saaksha & Kinni with the bralette costing Rs 8,000 and the skirt priced at Rs 20,000.

Hindustantimes

On the professional front, Manushi will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Chandraprakash Dwivedi-directorial Prithviraj under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The diva began shooting for the film in September and will be seen essaying the role of Princess of Kannauj, Samyukta.

The 23-year-old rose to fame after winning the Miss World title in the year 2017. Reliving her victory days last month, Manushi had shared, “It was an absolute honour for me to bring back the Miss World crown to India three years back. It was a really proud and humbling moment for me to win it for my country.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
China ‘planned’ Galwan Valley clash, US commission says in report to Congress
China ‘planned’ Galwan Valley clash, US commission says in report to Congress
Chinese defence minister’s visit to Nepal, Pakistan made with eye on India, say experts
Chinese defence minister’s visit to Nepal, Pakistan made with eye on India, say experts
UK clears Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, to be available next week
UK clears Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, to be available next week
‘Community service’ in Gujarat for not wearing masks, rules high court
‘Community service’ in Gujarat for not wearing masks, rules high court
Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate expected to go below 5%: Health minister
Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate expected to go below 5%: Health minister
Not easy to shift Film City from Mumbai: Sanjay Raut on Adityanath’s visit
Not easy to shift Film City from Mumbai: Sanjay Raut on Adityanath’s visit
Kangana Ranaut gets legal notice over ‘misidentifying’ Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano
Kangana Ranaut gets legal notice over ‘misidentifying’ Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano
Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates
Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In