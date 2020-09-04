e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Knee-length hoodie dress or cool sweatshirt? Ankita Konwar-Manushi Chhillar become our fall outfit inspiration

Knee-length hoodie dress or cool sweatshirt? Ankita Konwar-Manushi Chhillar become our fall outfit inspiration

We are spoilt for choice as Ankita Konwar’s knee-length hoodie dress and Manushi Chhillar’s cool sweatshirt redefine wardrobe essentials ahead of autumn and these pictures are proof

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 04, 2020 13:19 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Ankita Konwar-Manushi Chhillar become our fall outfit inspiration
Ankita Konwar-Manushi Chhillar become our fall outfit inspiration(Instagram/ankita_earthy/manushi_chhillar)
         

As the last traces of monsoon linger in the air, fashionistas already have their autumnal ensembles ready to welcome the breezy, naturally languid ease of the season or so it seems from Ankita Konwar and Manushi Chhillar’s latest pictures on social media. Being our fall inspirations hands down, the divas sartorially redefined wardrobe essentials ahead of autumn.

While effortless dressing is the new trend ever since eat, play and work from home or took over this quarantine, Ankita and Manushi gave us a headstart on maximalist appeal. Donning a chilli pepper knee-length hoodie, Ankita paired the comfy dress with white sneakers and let her mid-parted hair fall easily down her shoulders.

Posing with her hands tucked inside the side-pockets, Ankita opted for a mauve lipstick and glossy make-up to slay the look. Worth USD 120, which is approximately Rs 8,822, this autumn wardrobe essential is from Superdry. 

As for Manushi, the former Miss World grabbed eyeballs for her National Nutrition Week campaign but not before she won the fashion police over. Dressed in a bright orange sweatshirt, teamed with a pair of black tights, Manushi completed the workout look with a pair of white trainers.

Flaunting a no-makeup look highlighted by her hair which was pulled back in a sleek high ponytail, Manushi won on our fall inspiration scorecard. The stunner proved that workouts can be fun with a dose of glam. 

Cropped cotton hoodies, Cashmere sweaters, brushed sweatpants, jumpsuit teamed with a longline coat, neutrals, tonal hues and sneakers among other trends make for the apt fall outfits to match our laid-back mood this quarantine. Whether it be strolls through the city, desk job or happy hour, these ensembles are not only effortlessly cool but also a classic shift style to amp up your slay game.

Which comfy ensemble are you waiting to flaunt this fall? Let us know in the comments below.

