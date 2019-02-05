Mira Rajput’s skirt outfit from dinner date with Shahid Kapoor is perfect for your next romantic outing

Mira Rajput’s dinner date outfit isn’t your average jeans and a top — it’s way sexier. When you go out to dinner with your significant other, you’ll likely wear a breezy maxi dress or loose-fitting pants? But when Mira Rajput steps out for date night with her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, she pieces together the most stylish ensemble in her closet. On Monday, Shahid and Mira grabbed dinner at a restaurant in Juhu, Mumbai. Mira switched out of her casual style for a more sultry nighttime look. Take a look:

Mira Rajput dressed up in a subtly embellished black wrap mini skirt (or maybe a skort) with a slightly slouchy fit. It was sexy for sure, but the laid-back top balanced that vibe. Mira paired her bottoms with a white button-down shirt featuring a bright pink cartoon print. Oh, and Mira made sure to wear her comfy white sneakers to add another cool touch to the look. Since giving birth to her and Shahid’s son, Zain Kapoor, in September, Mira Rajput has been spotted out and about in Mumbai, lately. Read on to see Mira Rajput’s dinner-night outfit from all angles. And if you’re heading to a casual dinner date, you can take some inspiration from Mira’s look and pair a flirty wrap skirt with a printed shirt and your go-to white sneakers.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 11:43 IST