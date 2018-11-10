Mira Rajput introduces son Zain Kapoor to the world, shares first picture

Mira Rajput is back and how. On Friday, Shahid Kapoor’s wife shared the first picture of her two-month old baby son Zain Kapoor and wrote: “Hello World.” The little boy could be seen looking intently at the camera as someone is holding him in her/his hand. Zain is wearing a festive maroon kurta.

While it is still too early to say whom he resembles, some have already begun the guessing game and claiming he looks like his grandfather, Pankaj Kapoor. It may be recalled that Zain was born in Mumbai in September this year, amid much public attention.

Shahid and Mira are a popular couple with their personal pictures and videos often trending on the internet. On the occasion of Diwali, the couple posted a number of pictures on their respective social media handles and needless to say, they were lovely. One particular picture of the handsome couple in a liplock was quite a hit online, while another one where Shahid can be seen holding up his baby girl, Misha dressed in a pale pink ghagra choli, was also popular.

Post the birth of her son, Mira pretty much disappeared from social media, hardly posting pictures on Instagram or appearing in public. However, much of that has changed and she is being spotted every now and then. On November 1, the family was again seen together on Ishaan Khatter’s birthday. On Thursday, post Diwali, the duo had been snapped after a quiet dinner together.

In the run-up to her pregnancy, Mira was particularly noticeable for her fashion sense.

Shahid, meanwhile, is preparing for his next film, Kabir Singh, a Hindi remake of the 2017 hit Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. The project requires him to grow his beard, which is why we see him in his current ‘thick beard’ avatar. His last film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu was a box office fiasco.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 09:09 IST