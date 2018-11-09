Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 09, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor enjoy a quiet dinner date after Diwali

In a new picture available online, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor can be seen leaving the Farmers Cafe in Mumbai on Thursday. Both of them had shared a number of pictures from their Diwali celebrations.

bollywood Updated: Nov 09, 2018 12:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Mira Rajput,Shahid Kapoor,Diwali
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at Farmers’ Cafe in Mumbai on Thursday. (Viral Bhayani)

Mira Rajput is the wife of Bollywood movie star Shahid Kapoor but slowly and steadily she is becoming a star in her own right, much like Gauri Khan. Anything she does, makes its way to the press. Like when she stepped out with husband Shahid after a dinner date at Mumbai’s Farmers Cafe on Thursday.

In a new picture available online, Mira and Shahid can be seen leaving the venue. Mira can be seen wearing a dark blue loose fitting dress while Shahid is dressed in casuals — a white T-shirt and blue denim shorts.

View this post on Instagram

#mirakapoor #shahidkapoor snapped ❤️

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

On the occasion of Diwali, both Mira and Shahid had shared pictures from their celebration at home. While a bunch of pictures have family members together, one picture caught everyone’s fancy. It had Mira and Shahid sharing a passionate kiss. In one of the pictures, Mira and Shahid are all smiles along with Misha and Neelima Azeem. Shahid posted a picture with daughter Misha in a pretty pale pink ghagra-choli.

View this post on Instagram

With Dadi!! Ta-Thai-Thai-Tat 😘

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

View this post on Instagram

Only love 💕Happy Diwali!

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

View this post on Instagram

Moments we live for.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Mira was nowhere to be seen for about two months, since the birth of her second child Zain Kapoor. Since the last couple of days, Mira has again started going out. She was present at the birthday celebration of her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter on November 1.

Shahid, meanwhile, is busy with Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Telugu 2017 hit Arjun Reddy about a high-strung but brilliant medical student with severe drug and alcohol addiction. He also has a biopic on boxer Dingko Singh.

His last release, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, turned out to be a dud at the box office.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 12:54 IST

tags

more from bollywood