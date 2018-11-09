Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor enjoy a quiet dinner date after Diwali

Mira Rajput is the wife of Bollywood movie star Shahid Kapoor but slowly and steadily she is becoming a star in her own right, much like Gauri Khan. Anything she does, makes its way to the press. Like when she stepped out with husband Shahid after a dinner date at Mumbai’s Farmers Cafe on Thursday.

In a new picture available online, Mira and Shahid can be seen leaving the venue. Mira can be seen wearing a dark blue loose fitting dress while Shahid is dressed in casuals — a white T-shirt and blue denim shorts.

On the occasion of Diwali, both Mira and Shahid had shared pictures from their celebration at home. While a bunch of pictures have family members together, one picture caught everyone’s fancy. It had Mira and Shahid sharing a passionate kiss. In one of the pictures, Mira and Shahid are all smiles along with Misha and Neelima Azeem. Shahid posted a picture with daughter Misha in a pretty pale pink ghagra-choli.

Mira was nowhere to be seen for about two months, since the birth of her second child Zain Kapoor. Since the last couple of days, Mira has again started going out. She was present at the birthday celebration of her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter on November 1.

Shahid, meanwhile, is busy with Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Telugu 2017 hit Arjun Reddy about a high-strung but brilliant medical student with severe drug and alcohol addiction. He also has a biopic on boxer Dingko Singh.

His last release, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, turned out to be a dud at the box office.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 12:54 IST