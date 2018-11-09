Mira Rajput shares Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s throwback pic. See the brothers’ best pics here

Mira Rajput shared a old, throwback picture of her actor husband Shahid Kapoor and actor brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter on Instagram on Friday. The pictures shows a much younger Shahid from his early days in Bollywood, standing beside his kid brother Ishaan.

“Style game on point guys,” Mira wrote with the picture. Shahid is seen in a white T-shirt and denim jacket while Ishaan is seen in a yellow-blue jersey.

Ishaan is Shahid’s half brother. He is the son of Shahid’s mother Neelima Azeem and her second husband Rajesh Khattar. Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur also has two other kids from his second marriage to Supriya Pathak, daughter Sanah and son Ruhaan.

Ishaan recently made his Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak opposite Janhvi Kapoor. His performance in the film was praised by the critics even as the film got largely panned.

Ishaan has worked with Shahid as a child actor in his film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi. He also assisted in the production of Shahid’s film Udta Punjab. Ishaan says his own understanding of films and his brother’s work has been both subjective and objective.

“His first film (Ishq Vishk) released in 2003. I was eight when he became a film star. I was fascinated by it all. So I’d run around with him on his sets. I was on his sets almost every day. I’d watch the actors, the cinematographers... Initially, I loved him and idolised him. Then I started watching his films more seriously. I started asking him questions like how he prepared for a certain role, what inspired him or how he enacted a particular role. Eventually, I was able to assist in a film (Udta Punjab), in which he was also performing. I had my own set of responsibilities as well. It was interesting as I was both objective and subjective. Shahid’s been a big influence in my life.”

Check out their best pictures together:

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 15:29 IST