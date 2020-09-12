e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Vidya Balan amps up style quotient this fall in floral print sarees and breesy western outfits

Vidya Balan adds a dash of colours to our Saturday as she flaunts her gorgeous saree collection and stylish western ensembles in a flood of pictures from her latest photoshoot and virtual events

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 12, 2020 13:49 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Vidya Balan amps up style quotient this fall in floral sarees and western outfits(Instagram/balanvidya)
         

From juggling virtual events to magazine cover shoots, looks like Bollywood star Vidya Balan had a robust week before she called it a weekend and treated fans to her sartorial elegance. Adding a dash of colours to our Saturday, Vidya flaunted her gorgeous saree collection and stylish western ensembles in a flood of pictures from her latest photoshoot.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Vidya shared a slew of pictures which reiterated the fact that floral is the dominant trend this fall. In one set of pictures, the Tumhari Sulu star was seen gracing six-yards of a green kalamkari saree with multi-coloured floral hand-painted motifs which she teamed with a golden coloured blouse of woven zari. 

Another picture featured her as the cover girl for Filmfare magazine’s September issue. Amping up the coolness quotient in line with autumn vibes, the diva was seen sporting short hair look which brings back memories of more than a decade old Kismat Konnection days. 

View this post on Instagram

@filmfare Photographer: @pavitrsaith

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on

The next set of pictures showed her striking candids in one shoulder gown, a pastel print gown and even in a floral print dungaree. The last set of pictures at the time of filing this story include Vidya posing in a beauteous red and white printed saree with tassel details on the borders of the pallu.

Check out Vidya’s sartorial elegance in latest pictures here: 

The diva never fails to surprise us with her elan and flamboyance as she nails almost every ensemble like a true fashionista. After making us marvel over her eclectic ensembles right from when she debuted with Parineeta to recently in Shakuntala Devi, Vidya continues to make heads turn with her on point glamorous avatars.

