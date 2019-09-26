Vogue Beauty Awards 2019: Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Sharmila Tagore bling it up at the fashionable evening

fashion-and-trends

A star-studded night ensued at Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 and celebrities put their best fashion foot forward to mesmerise the audience with their top-notch fashion game. Vogue Beauty Awards turned 10 this year and the celebs ‘blinged’ it up with aplomb. The theme this year was disco.

Sara Ali Khan was a vision to behold in midnight-blue ensemble. Sara’s gown comprised a sheer corset with a feathered skirt paired with black pumps. The actor completed the looks with dewy makeup and small studs with her hair pulled back in a wet look. She won the Fresh Face (Female) award.

Kriti Sanon turned heads in a bright fuchsia pink gown by Monisha Jaising. The embellished ensemble featured a dramatic ruffled trail. To round off her look, she chose a pair of diamond earrings and wore her hair down.

Upping her fashion game, Alia Bhatt shimmered in a shiny disco ball dress by Michael Costello. She was awarded the Beauty Icon award.

Bhumi Pednekar stunned in a bold Ziad Nakad outfit with a plunging neckline and exaggerated sleeves. Bhumi completed her looks with a pair of earrings and brown lip colour.

Swara Bhasker chose a full-sleeved floor-sweeping gown with a trail. The actor kept it simple with fresh makeup and small matching earrings.

Malaika Arora chose an all-white dress with a thigh-high slit. The actor paired the dress with matching stilettos. The dark coloured lipstick further accentuated her stunning look.

Dressed to impress, Shahid Kapoor turned heads in metallic suit, while Vicky Kaushal opted a dual shade suit.

Sharmila Tagore, Bollywood’s legendary beauty and actress, was awarded the Beauty Legend title at VBA. She was seen in a white georgette saree with gold peacock feather embroidery and the look was grace personified.

Shobita Dhulipalia and Shibani Dandekar kept their looks easy-breezy and we loved the simplistic variety they brought to the red carpet.

