Unware of murder, man sleeps on bed with body of his driver’s wife hidden in storage in Gurugram

The body of a woman was found inside a residence in Sector 46, inside a bed box, over five days after the woman went missing.

For five days, Dinesh Kumar slept on his bed in a rented room in Jal Vihar Colony in Sector 46, unaware that the body of his driver’s wife was hidden in the bed box, a few centimetres beneath his mattress. Dinesh, who runs a tea business, returned from his village in Narnaul on Monday morning and after taking a breather, went to work.

Over the course of the next five days, he sensed an unpleasant odour in his room, but said that he assumed it was due to the lack of ventilation or a rodent death and slept as usual. On Saturday morning at 8.30am, he woke up, unable to breathe due to the foul smell.

He opened the box and was shocked to see the decomposing body of a woman, his driver’s wife. He said he immediately called the police after recovering from the initial shock.

Police said Rajesh Kumar, Dinesh’s driver, had allegedly murdered his wife, Babita (30), and fled after hiding her body in the bed box. Rajesh has been missing since Monday when, according to the police, the murder took place.

Jai Bhagwan, inspector, Sector 50 police station, said that Babita’s father alleged the role of his son-in-law as he suspected Babita of having an extramarital affair and warned her against using a mobile phone.

“The woman’s father said that Rajesh often used to fight with his daughter and on one occasion, had broken the SIM card of her phone. The woman was last seen on Monday at 6 am, when she had visited her father, who lives across the street from her,” said Bhagwan.

She left her five children (from a previous marriage) at her father’s place but he did not suspect something was amiss as he thought that she was accompanying her husband on a trip, police said.

Police said Babita, who had come from Gaya in Bihar, had married Rajesh of Behror in Rajasthan, seven months ago, after divorcing her first husband.

The couple had rented a room in Jal Vihar, Sector 46. Rajesh started driving a car for Dinesh, who lives alone in a rented room at a distance of around 10 metres from the couple’s house, the police said.

Bhagwan said that Rajesh had allegedly killed his wife on January 21 and since he had the spare keys to Dinesh’s room, hid her body in a bed box to avoid suspicion before escaping.

“Dinesh said that he had gone to his native village in Narnaul on Saturday and left the keys to his room with Rajesh. When he returned and contacted Rajesh, Rajesh told him that he was out of town for personal reasons and would return in a few days,” said Bhagwan.

Shahid Ahmed, station house officer (SHO), Sector 50 police station, said that since the body was highly decomposed, it was not certain how the accused had murdered the woman.

“We found some blood stains in the bed box and a probe has been initiated. We suspect the woman’s husband but are not giving a clean chit to others yet. Two teams are conducting raids and will be sent to his village to arrest him,” said Ahmed. Dinesh could not be reached for comment.

The post-mortem examination would be conducted by a medical board at the Civil Hospital on Sunday.

A case was registered against the accused man under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 50 police station on Saturday, police said.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 08:27 IST