Class 12 student records ‘apology’, jumps off Vaishali high-rise building

A Class 12 student allegedly killed himself by jumping off from the seventh floor of a high-rise building in Vaishali’s Sector-4 on Saturday. The police investigation found that the 18-year-old had created a group on social media and sent a voice message to his friends before taking the final step.

According to the police, the victim was a student in a school in Sector 62, Noida. He had left home on Saturday morning on the pretext of visiting a friend to study together. Before leaving his house in Vaishali, where he lived with his parents, he created a social media group and had left a voice message on it.

“He studied with a group of 4-5 boys and girls at coaching centre in Vaishali. He created a group and added his friends to it. In the voice message left on the group, he praised everyone and apologised to them. He also mentioned several of his other friends and also said that his parents were good people and would not be able to bear the setback,” a police official said.

The police is now examining the voice-note to gather more clues into the incident. “He created the group with the name ‘Sorry’ and left the message to his friends on Saturday. After his friends came to know they approached his family and a search was launched. However, around 1 pm the guards at the Sector 4 building heard something fall and found the body. After a few hours the body was identified by the family,” the investigating police official said.

The police said that they had received formal information about the incident from his family and sent the body for post mortem.

“It is too early to comment on the motive. Our investigations are going on. We have come across a voice message which was sent on a group created by the deceased today. His bag and other belongings were also found on the seventh floor of the building. His family is in a state of shock and not many details have been gathered so far,” said Nazir Ali Khan, station house officer, Indirapuram police station.

The victim was his parent’s only child. “His parents told us that he was under stress for a couple of days. We will inquire about the motive behind the incident from his friends. It seems a case of suicide for now” Khan added.

A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +91-4066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad based) and +91-4424640050 from Sneha India foundation (Delhi based) besides the police helpline number 100.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 08:49 IST