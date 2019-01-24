Pune teen commits suicide after being hit by step father for using mobile phone

A man in Pune was booked for allegedly driving his teenage step-daughter to suicide after she used a mobile phone against his wish. The accused man is a resident of Mantri Market in HadapsarT.

The 17-year-old deceased girl was a student at a local college, pursuing first year of diploma in engineering and had recently passed Class 10, according to the police.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by the girl’s mother. The accused is the woman’s second husband.

The accused had forbidden the teenager from using a mobile phone. On January 16, he found her using a mobile phone without his knowledge. He took her to the complainant’s workplace and beat her up in front of her colleagues and bystanders, according to the complaint. She has also submitted in her complaint that the man had threatened to kill her daughter, if she was found with a mobile phone again.

The following day, on January 17, the girl was found hanging from the ceiling of her house. She was found at 7pm and her death was initially recorded as an accidental death report at the Wanowrie police station.

“Another incident had happened at a ladies’ apparel shop a few months ago. Her mother was not answering the man’s phone calls as she was driving. So, he came down to the shop and found the girl alone with a mobile phone given to her by her maternal grandmother. He started hitting her in front of bystanders,” said assistant police inspector VD Raut of Wanowrie police station, who is investigating the case.

The girl’s mother married the man on September 1, 2006, after which they immediately started having fights. The two have a 10-year-old daughter.

A case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 494 (marrying again during lifetime of husband or wife), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at Wanowrie police station.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 13:07 IST