Decomposed body of man recovered from his house in Lucknow

Partly decomposed body of a 54-year-old man was recovered from his house in Hussainganj area of Lucknow on Thursday. The body was removed after the neighbours complained of foul smell emanating from the house, police said.

“The deceased Ravi Kumar alias Keshav, 54,. was living alone as per the preliminary investigation. We have recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem investigation. We are trying to convey the news of his death to his relatives,” said SSP Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani.

According to Hussainganj police, the body was found in the living room. Considering the state of decomposition, officials claimed the man died around 72 hours back. Police team didn’t find any signs of forceful entry in the house and the team also reported that the body had no injury marks.

The deceased used to live on the second floor of a three-story building and some of his relatives occupied the other floors. The police team that reached the house opened it in the presence of the relatives.

“Prima facie it appears the man either died of natural reasons or committed suicide. We will be in a better position to comment on the issue once we get the post mortem report,” said the SSP.

Meanwhile, following the incident the SSP has asked all police stations within the city limits to identify elderly people who live alone in their area. Police personnel have also been asked to meet such people and assure them of the police presence.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 08:34 IST