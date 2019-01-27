Married man kills live-in partner in Delhi, caught while trying to bury body in UP’s Bijnor

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a 32-year-old carpenter for allegedly killing his 28-year-old live-in partner in northeast Delhi’s Usmanpur and trying to bury her body at a village in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, around 160 km away from Delhi.

Police said the carpenter, a resident of a village in Bijnor, was married, but had been living away from his wife and three-year-old daughter. The accused told police that his 28-year-old live-in partner was also married. She was, however, allegedly pressurising the man into marrying him, following which they often had heated arguments.

Fights also used to break out between the man’s wife, who lived in the same area, and his live-in partner, over who would live with the man in his house. According to the police, after one such argument between the two women when the man supported his wife, he and the live-in partner had a heated argument.

“Later that night, on January 22, another argument between the man and the live-in partner turned ugly, and he strangled her to death,” police said.

“He then wrapped her body in a cloth and planned to dispose it off by dumping it in a drain. However, seeing heavy security deployment in the capital because of Republic Day, he could not execute the plan,” a police officer, who did not want to be identified, said.

The next day, he hired a car and drove 160 km to his village, Khatriyan, in Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. Police are yet to recover the car. While trying to bury the woman’s body in the village, local residents spotted him and informed local police. Uttar Pradesh Police then took the body of the woman in their custody and questioned the man.

After the man confessed to killing her, UP Police informed their Delhi counterparts on January 24. A Delhi Police team was rushed to Bijnor and the man was arrested.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast), Atul Thakur, said local police questioned the man and informed them. “We sent a team to Bijnor on Thursday and the accused was brought to Delhi on Saturday,” Thakur said.

The DCP said they questioned the man and he confessed to killing his live-in partner during interrogation. Police, however, are yet to recover the car he used to ferry the woman’s body.

Police said the live-in partner’s husband, who lives in Brahmapuri, was informed of her death. Police also found that she fled from her husband’s house in July last year, after which he had filed a missing complaint. However, she had started living with the accused man, and did not return to her in-law’s house, the police said.

