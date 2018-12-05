Before Avengers 4, Marvel will release Spider-Man Far From Home trailer on this date

While the release date for the Avengers 4 trailer remains as secretive as ever, a new report claims to have discovered when Marvel will unveil the first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, the direct sequel to the 2017 hit, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

According to Collider, the trailer will be shown on Saturday, December 8, at Sony Panel at Comic-Con Experience in San Paulo, Brazil. The report adds that the trailer will be made available online shortly afterwards. This comes just a few days ahead of the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, an animated spin-off distributed by Sony. Far From Home is the second solo Spidey movie in Disney and Sony’s joint venture, which allowed the character to be introduced in the record-breaking Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Spider-Man is played by Tom Holland in the MCU, and made his debut in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. He followed it up with Homecoming in 2017 and Avengers: Infinity War in 2018.

Far From Home will take Peter Parker abroad, to London. But with Spidey’s fate unclear after the events of Infinity War — he was among the many superheroes to have been reduced to dust at the end of the film — it remains unclear exactly when Far From Home will be set, or whether it will be a part of an alternate dimension.

Marvel president Kevin Feige had previously spoken to Comicbook.com about the film’s title being open to interpretation. “[It’s] similar [to Spider-Man: Homecoming]. I won’t say what the meanings are, but we enjoy that title because, like Homecoming, it is full of alternate meaning. And we liked continuing the ‘Home’ thing, with the little Spidey symbol in the ‘Home,’” he said.

Meanwhile, Marvel on Tuesday released the second trailer for the upcoming Captain Marvel film, starring Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson. Captain Marvel is set for a March 8, 2019 release, while Avengers 4 will arrive in May. Feige had previously said that fans could expect an Avengers 4 trailer ‘before the end of the year’.

Far From Home features returning actors Michael Keaton, Marisa Tomei and Zendaya and will star Jake Gyllenhaal as the villain, Mysterio. The film is directed by Jon Watts, who also helmed Homecoming.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 11:34 IST