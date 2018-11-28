First Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse reactions call it best superhero movie of the year

The first reactions for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the upcoming animated film based on the popular Marvel superhero, have arrived online. Fans and critics who attended screenings of the film have shared their thoughts on social media - full reviews are still under embargo - and they seem to be unanimously positive. Some have even called it one of the best films of the year.

“Not only is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse a great Spider-Man movie, but I think it’s the BEST Spider-Man movie. A super inventive & visually stunning action-adventure about a kid learning to be a hero from a man who forgot how to be one. It is outstanding!” Erik Davis of Fandango wrote.

Words like ‘masterpiece’ and comparisons to Pixar movies can be seen in some of the reactions, which you can browse through here.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is so incredibly good I’m uncomfortable using the kind of hyperbolic adjectives and comparisons I’m considering as I immediately exit the theater. But yeah, it’s AMAZING. pic.twitter.com/Lm7yU4O8pd — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 28, 2018

i will have many, *many*, very nice things to say about the Spider-Verse in the morning, but anyone who says it’s the best Spider-Man movie should be forced to re-watch Spider-Man 2 clockwork orange style until their eyes melt out of their heads and manhattan sinks into the sea. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) November 28, 2018

#SpiderVerse is the best #SpiderMan movie since Spider-Man 2. I loved every second of it. Comic fans will geek out at all of the references, but it's also just a perfect movie for parents and kids (both were cheering in the theater). — Travis Clark (@TravClark2) November 28, 2018

Not only is SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE a great Spider-Man movie, but I think it's the BEST Spider-Man movie. A super inventive & visually stunning action-adventure about a kid learning to be a hero from a man who forgot how to be one. It is outstanding!#IntoTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/vKe96y2wkH — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 28, 2018

Spider-man: Into The Spider-Verse is not only the best animated feature and best comic book movie this year, but one of the best movies of 2018 period. I don’t think another movie does a better job of bringing a comic book to life on the big screen. pic.twitter.com/EeDzaaoBqD — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 28, 2018

Into the #SpiderVerse somehow expands the character’s mythos and distills his spirit down to its essence all at once. I can’t wait to see it 20 more times. pic.twitter.com/gkNOF7MprK — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) November 28, 2018

I can finally talk about SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE #SPIDERVERSE, and boy does it live up to the hype.



It's got heart, humor & seriously mind-blowing animation – but it's all in service of Miles' story. Easily one of the best superhero movies EVER



Full review coming on @screenrant 🕷 pic.twitter.com/QMeAhBxx7j — Molly Freeman 🍂 (@mollyrockit) November 28, 2018

Spider-Man: Into the #SpiderVerse is hilarious, emotional and just so damn entertaining. Who knew that in a year when both Disney and Pixar release quality films that Spider-Verse would top them to become the best animated film of the year. It's that good. — Mark Pacis (@PacManNR7) November 28, 2018

#SpiderVerse feels like a comic book come to life in the best way - the gorgeous art, the seemingly limitless sense of possibility. Miles is aces and I’m super here for sad-sack Peter pic.twitter.com/PNclTmtVha — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) November 28, 2018

I was fortunate to see #SpidermanintotheSpiderVerse on behalf of @HeatVisionBlog & @THR early last week, for a massive Easter Egg piece (I found nearly 90 in the film). My short thoughts:



We live in the best universe, if it means getting Spider-Man films this excellent (More...) pic.twitter.com/Hwyy7SS9G7 — Amazing Spider-Talk (@SupSpiderTalk) November 28, 2018

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is produced by The Lego Movie duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, with Lord handling writing duties. The film has been directed by Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti and Rodney Rothman and stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales/Spider-Man and Jake Johnson as an older Peter Parker. The movie also features several other versions of the character such as Spider-Noir and Spider-Ham.

The film will be released on December 14 and the pre-release buzz has already set a sequel and a female-led spin-off in motion. Produced by Sony, the series will run parallel to the studio’s extended universe of Spidey films, kick-started by the blockbuster Venom. Meanwhile, Sony and Marvel Studios are co-producing the character’s films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 18:10 IST