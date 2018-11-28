Today in New Delhi, India
First Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse reactions call it best superhero movie of the year

The first reactions to the upcoming animated Spider-Man movie, titled Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, are calling it one of the best films of 2018, and comparing it to Pixar movies.

hollywood Updated: Nov 28, 2018 18:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,Spider-Man,Spider-Verse
A still from the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The first reactions for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the upcoming animated film based on the popular Marvel superhero, have arrived online. Fans and critics who attended screenings of the film have shared their thoughts on social media - full reviews are still under embargo - and they seem to be unanimously positive. Some have even called it one of the best films of the year.

“Not only is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse a great Spider-Man movie, but I think it’s the BEST Spider-Man movie. A super inventive & visually stunning action-adventure about a kid learning to be a hero from a man who forgot how to be one. It is outstanding!” Erik Davis of Fandango wrote.

Words like ‘masterpiece’ and comparisons to Pixar movies can be seen in some of the reactions, which you can browse through here.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is produced by The Lego Movie duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, with Lord handling writing duties. The film has been directed by Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti and Rodney Rothman and stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales/Spider-Man and Jake Johnson as an older Peter Parker. The movie also features several other versions of the character such as Spider-Noir and Spider-Ham.

The film will be released on December 14 and the pre-release buzz has already set a sequel and a female-led spin-off in motion. Produced by Sony, the series will run parallel to the studio’s extended universe of Spidey films, kick-started by the blockbuster Venom. Meanwhile, Sony and Marvel Studios are co-producing the character’s films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 18:10 IST

