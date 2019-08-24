Black Widow footage leaked from Disney Expo, watch Scarlett Johansson bust up baddies in her solo Marvel film

hollywood

A leaked video footage of Marvel’s upcoming solo Black Widow movie has surfaced from Friday’s D23 Disney+ Expo in Anaheim, California. The tiny clip shows lead actor Scarlett Johansson beating up baddies for the first time on her own as Natasha Romanov.

The footage shows Natasha pointing a gun at someone, fighting another woman (or maybe a man) in a kitchen and pinning them against the cabinets. A scene also shows a car getting rammed by a large truck and Natasha looking out from inside the turned over car. She still has her bright red hair in all the scenes.

Black Widow also stars Rachel Weiss and Florence Pugh. It is directed by Cate Shortland and will release on May 1, 2020. The first full trailer is expected to drop in December.

Scarlett’s Black Widow died in May’s Avengers: Endgame. Black Widow, the solo movie, will go back in time to trace her origins and what made her the cold-hearted spy that she was.

Johansson earlier said the search for Black Widow director Cate Shortland wasn’t easy. “It’s really interesting because when we were looking for a director, you start to see some of the systemic problems,” Johansson said at Marvel’s Comic Con panel last month. “Even looking for a female director who has had enough experience — who has had the opportunity to have the experience to sit at the helm of something huge like this, you know, choices are limited because of that. And it sucks.”

