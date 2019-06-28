Black Widow set pictures, videos leaked online; Scarlett Johansson’s Marvel film could exist in alternate timeline

Even though it technically hasn’t been announced yet, Marvel’s Black Widow solo film is currently being filmed in Budapest, and pictures and videos from set have been leaked online. Going by some of the vehicles being used, it seems that the Black Widow film is set in the present day, and not in the past, as earlier reports had suggested.

What this also means is that the film possibly takes place in an alternate timeline, after Black Widow was killed off in Avengers: Endgame.

black widow (2020) set photos pic.twitter.com/8dYZcBbFJx — best of widows (@bestofwidows) June 27, 2019

There are dozens of pictures and videos from set to dissect. Noticeably, Scarlett Johansson’s stunt double seems to be driving a 2017 BMW in one action scene, which is the biggest clue as to the time period in which the film will be set. Other set videos also show street scenes populated by modern vehicles.

black widow (2020) set video



pic.twitter.com/HUVqdr5D9X — best of widows (@bestofwidows) June 27, 2019

black widow (2020) set photos pic.twitter.com/7VJM0YowWX — best of widows (@bestofwidows) June 24, 2019

black widow (2020) set photos pic.twitter.com/ckgiPk1tkc — best of widows (@bestofwidows) June 22, 2019

We can also see Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova riding a motorcycle in a series of pictures. Her character is said to be an equal of Black Widow’s, but morally opposed to her. Another set of pictures show The Handmaid’s Tale actor OT Fagbenle riding an armoured vehicle, in full costume, perhaps as the villain Taskmaster.

black widow (2020) set photos pic.twitter.com/ALTTFyxtJj — best of widows (@bestofwidows) May 28, 2019

black widow (2020) set photos pic.twitter.com/uqGMaY7hmB — best of widows (@bestofwidows) May 31, 2019

black widow (2020) set photos pic.twitter.com/qxNg7LQLz9 — best of widows (@bestofwidows) June 6, 2019

There are also several glimpses of Scarlett Johansson on set, either filming or roaming around Budapest. The movie is under production with the working title Blue Bayou. The film is being directed by Cate Shortland, and also features Rachel Weisz, Ray Winstone and David Harbour in supporting roles. Marvel is yet to announce it officially.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 13:41 IST