Black Widow set pictures, videos leaked online; Scarlett Johansson’s Marvel film could exist in alternate timeline

Set pictures from Marvel’s upcoming Black Widow movie, featuring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and others, have been shared online, and they tease a possible spoiler. See here.

hollywood Updated: Jun 28, 2019 13:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Black Widow,Black Widow Set Pictures,Black Widow Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson has played Black Widow in the MCU since 2010’s Iron Man 2.

Even though it technically hasn’t been announced yet, Marvel’s Black Widow solo film is currently being filmed in Budapest, and pictures and videos from set have been leaked online. Going by some of the vehicles being used, it seems that the Black Widow film is set in the present day, and not in the past, as earlier reports had suggested.

What this also means is that the film possibly takes place in an alternate timeline, after Black Widow was killed off in Avengers: Endgame.

There are dozens of pictures and videos from set to dissect. Noticeably, Scarlett Johansson’s stunt double seems to be driving a 2017 BMW in one action scene, which is the biggest clue as to the time period in which the film will be set. Other set videos also show street scenes populated by modern vehicles.

We can also see Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova riding a motorcycle in a series of pictures. Her character is said to be an equal of Black Widow’s, but morally opposed to her. Another set of pictures show The Handmaid’s Tale actor OT Fagbenle riding an armoured vehicle, in full costume, perhaps as the villain Taskmaster.

There are also several glimpses of Scarlett Johansson on set, either filming or roaming around Budapest. The movie is under production with the working title Blue Bayou. The film is being directed by Cate Shortland, and also features Rachel Weisz, Ray Winstone and David Harbour in supporting roles. Marvel is yet to announce it officially.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 13:41 IST

