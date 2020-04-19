Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha loses aunt to coronavirus, says ‘no one could be with her in person in her final moments’

hollywood

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 18:27 IST

Gurinder Chadha has revealed that her aunt died of coronavirus-related complications on Sunday. The filmmaker also shared that though no one from the family could be there by her side in her final moments, her children were on video call with her and chanting prayers.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Chadha shared the news and thanked the medical staff at the Surrey hospital in the UK for their efforts. “Today we said goodbye to my dearest bhuaji /aunt from #covi̇d19 complications. She was my dads little sister She is the aunt sitting down in these final pictures from #viceroyshouse and doted on me,” she wrote.

Chadha added, “She survived the Partiton of India and sadly for us, her family no one could be with her in person in her final moments. BUT two nurses in the Surrey hospital held her hand, FaceTimed her children who all chanted Sikh prayers during which her soul departed. God bless the #nhsheroes who made my dear aunts passing humane.”

Also read | Kangana Ranaut defends sister, targets Farah Khan Ali again: ‘Don’t twist words to suit your distorted narrative’

Chadha, who began her career as a news reporter, made her directorial debut with the comedy Bhaji on the Beach in 1993. She has directed films such as Bend It Like Beckham, Bride and Prejudice and Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging.

Follow @htshowbiz for more