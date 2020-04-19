Tiger Shroff was shirtless in minus 7 degree cold, with storm fans blowing: Watch Baaghi 3 climax BTS video

bollywood

Actors are known to go to great extremes for a role. Looks like Tiger Shroff believes in it completely. On Saturday, he shared video from his last release Baaghi 3 in which he talked about how difficult it was to shoot for the film.

Sharing it, he wrote: “-7 degrees celsius piercing through my bones, storm fans adding to that torture, trying to hear my director’s @khan_ahmedasas instructions, barely managing to stand my ground thanks to those heavy guns im holding and no thanks to the wind speed. And not really dressed appropriately. Just another day in the life on the sets of #Baaghi3 bts - @rajendradhole.” In the clip, Tiger is seen i Baaghi 3’s climactic scene where he takes on a number of baddies while bare-chested and holds a gun in each hand. He is out in the open and there is waist-high grass around him. A huge light glows in the backgoround and there is constant, loud sound around him, possibly of the fans he mentions in his text.

Tiger frequently shares posts themed around action. Couple of days back, he had shared a video of his first double landing. “Little pleasures of life... my boys and i celebrating my first double landing. @kuldeepshashi @swainvikram @nadeemakhtarparkour88,” he captioned the video.

Baaghi 3 released in the midst of coronavirus pandemic and it’s fortunes were severely hit by the crisis despite a solid opening. The film’s reviews, however, were far from glowing despite good action sequences. The Hindustan Times review said: “In the third iteration of the Baaghi franchise, Tiger is beating up anything and everything that can be broken or shredded -- men, cars, tanks, helicopters, his shirts. He bounces off buildings, treads on air; delivers triple roundhouse kicks and does devastating stuff with his hands and feet.”

