Kangana Ranaut defends sister, targets Farah Khan Ali again: ‘Don’t twist words to suit your distorted narrative’

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 15:14 IST

Kangana Ranaut has hit back at jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali’s claim that Rangoli Chandel’s tweet, which got her suspended from Twitter was “totally inappropriate, hateful and goes against the rule of law”.

Tweeting from her team’s official handle, Kangana accused Farah of “selectively quoting” Rangoli’s tweet and advised her to “kindly don’t twist words to suit your distorted narrative”. The actor claimed that her sister condemned “those who attacked doctors” and at no point did she “compare herself to a nazi”.

“She wrote ‘they may call us Nazi’, referring to the slurs she received,” Kangana clarified Rangoli’s tweet.

Last week, Rangoli’s account was suspended by Twitter for allegedly inciting hate by sharing tweets with communal undertones. Kangana defended her sister and said that both of them will issue an apology if any of her tweets targetted a particular community. She also urged the government to “completely demolish” platforms like Twitter and start our own social media platforms.

Farah wrote an open letter to Kangana, calling herself a “huge fan” of the actor, but insisting that Rangoli’s tweet was targetted towards a particular community.

“I have nothing personal against Rangoli or you and have even met Rangoli in the past where she came across as sweet. She has been an acid victim and now a social activist so should be more responsible with her tweets. She should inspire all who have lost hope to have hope. She should lead by example. Spewing hatred towards a community and calling for them to be killed for the acts of few is unacceptable. I do hope she sees her error and realises that she has the social and moral responsibility of so much more than just being your sister. God bless you both. May peace be upon you and our country at large,” she added.

