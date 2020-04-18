e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut defends Rangoli Chandel after controversial tweet got her suspended from Twitter, Farah Khan Ali responds

Kangana Ranaut defends Rangoli Chandel after controversial tweet got her suspended from Twitter, Farah Khan Ali responds

Kangana Ranaut has said that she and her sister will apologise if Rangoli Chandel’s tweets targeted an entire community.

bollywood Updated: Apr 18, 2020 17:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut has responded to her sister Rangoli Chandel’s account getting banned on Twitter.
Kangana Ranaut has responded to her sister Rangoli Chandel’s account getting banned on Twitter.
         

Actor Kangana Ranaut has come out in the defence of her sister Ragoli Chandel after her account was suspended by Twitter on Thursday. Kangana said that she and her sister will apologise if there is a single tweet of Rangoli that targeted an entire community. The actor also urged the Indian government to ‘demolish’ Twitter and create similar indigenous platforms.

One of Rangoli’s tweet with communal undertones was reported by filmmaker Reema Kagti and designer Farah Khan Ali. Both tagged the Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle in their tweets, asking them to arrest Rangoli. Talking about them, Kangana said the two made ‘false claims’ against her sisters.

Now, Farah has responded to Kangana’s statements, saying that Rangoli’s tweets were communal and dangerous. “My dear Kangana, Let me begin by saying I’m a Huge fan and you’re an amazing Actress,” Farah wrote in her response. She also talked about how Rangoli said she didn’t care if people branded her a Nazi for her views. Farah said the use of the word Nazi was inappropriate and hateful.

“I have nothing personal against Rangoli or you and have even met Rangoli in the past where she came across sweet. She has been an acid victim and now a social activist so should be more responsible with her tweets. She should inspire all who have lost hope to have hope. She should lead by example. Spewing hatred towards a community and calling for them to be killed for the acts of few is unacceptable. I do hope she sees her error and realises that she has the social and moral responsibility of so much more than just being your sister. God bless you both. May peace be upon you and our country at large,” she added.

Also read: Karan Johar pens emotional note for daily wage workers, extends help to govt and NGOs to fight Covid-19

As for Rangoli, she has already said that she would not do anything to revive her account with Twitter. “I am not reviving my account, I was my sister’s spokes person now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out, a biased platform can be easily avoided,” she had said.

