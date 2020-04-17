Farah Khan Ali on why she reported Rangoli Chandel’s tweets: ‘She spreads venom all the time’

bollywood

Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali was among the celebrities who called out Rangoli Chandel before her account was suspended by Twitter on Thursday. Farah has tweeted against Kangana Ranaut’s sister for making hateful comments about a particular community.

Speaking about why she reported Rangoli’s account, she told The Times Of India that ‘she is entitled to her views’ but attacking people is not right. “After I reported it, she got blocked. She is entitled to her views but she keeps attacking people saying horrible things. But that doesn’t make everything she says true,” Farah said. “I only reported her (Rangoli’s) tweet, and I know she spreads venom all the time against Muslims, I don’t know why,” she added.

Rangoli was suspended by the social media platform following an incendiary post targeting a community. The screenshot of the tweet has gone viral. Farah responded to the suspension by tweeting: “Thank you @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for suspending this account. I reported this because she targeted a specific community and called for them to be shot along with liberal media and compared herself to the Nazis.”

“There are equal number of both good & bad ppl from ALL religions. To condemn all ovr the actions of some or wish them ALL dead is EVIL & VILE. No one should be killed in the name of religion. And those that call out for that killing should be taken to task whoever it may be,” Farah wrote in a tweet.

Farah said she met Rangoli a couple of times. “I don’t know her personally at all, I have only met her a couple of times with Kangana, many years ago. She was very sweet and nice at that time, I don’t know what happened to her,” she said. Even filmmaker Hansal Mehta said the same. “I will be honest here. Rangoli has been a good friend in the past and I was frankly a bit surprised by the tone of some of her tweets. And I am not rejoicing with her suspension. I am in fact disappointed and sad that she had espoused such violence and divisive hate on her TL,” he wrote in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Rangoli says she is not bothered by her account getting suspended. “I am not reviving my account, I was my sister’s spokes person now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out, a biased platform can be easily avoided,” she said.

