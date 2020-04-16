e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sona Mohapatra slammed for opposing Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter suspension, says ‘Don’t need character certificate from you jokers’

Sona Mohapatra slammed for opposing Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter suspension, says ‘Don’t need character certificate from you jokers’

Sona Mohapatra was severely criticised after she expressed her opinion that Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account should not have been suspended.

bollywood Updated: Apr 16, 2020 21:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sona Mohapatra hit out at those criticising her for opposing the suspension of Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account.
Sona Mohapatra hit out at those criticising her for opposing the suspension of Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account.
         

Singer Sona Mohapatra has been at the receiving end of a volley of criticism after she opposed the suspension of actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account. She has hit back at her detractors, saying that she does not need a “certification of character” from Twitter users.

“Just read on my timeline that the ‘Rangoli Chandel-Kangana Ranaut’ handle has been suspended by @twitter? While I might not subscribe to all their views, I also stand by their right to express them. Let’s not be so ‘politically correct’ & quick to be offended dear #WokeSabha,” Sona wrote on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, Sona defended her stance and said that suspending Rangoli’s account altogether “only invites more such hate”. She wrote, “I have friends & well-wishers sending me their opinion on the same & trying to tell me to think differently. Here’s the thing, I don’t follow Rangoli Chandel’s handle & have been personally vilified by her in the past too. I feel this for a number of reasons.”

Also read: Rhea Kapoor shares struggles of being a female producer, thinks she had it tougher than Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra

“We live in a deeply polarised world where one side just refuses to listen in to the other. That’s the worst formula for any progress. Twitter could ‘force delete’ her hideously worded tweet. (Which I just saw) ‘Canceling’ her all together only invites more such hate,” she added.

 

 

 

Rangoli’s account was suspended by Twitter for spreading fake news and sharing tweets with communal undertones. When a Twitter user sarcastically said that it was “just a smidge offensive”, Sona replied, “Yes it is.I saw that hideous tweet just now.The rape threats I get from people here with twitter letting the handles remain has made me believe that showcasing those morons helps more. I do not believe in a cancel culture. As any kind of liberal I expect you to understand.”

 

 

Sona also lashed out at a Twitter user who said that “no amount of poison, hate and bigotry” seemed to bother her, “not even actual calls for violence”. She wrote, “Fortunately, I never followed the twitter handle you all seem to have been following. Also, I don’t need a twitter certification of character from you jokers. See your world as black & white. Your prerogative.”

 

 

Sona also told a fan who felt let down by her opinions, “Feel free to unfollow me. I never aspired to live up to all your expectations or fandom.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
India gets 6,50,000 PPE kits from China, ramps up efforts for more supplies
India gets 6,50,000 PPE kits from China, ramps up efforts for more supplies
India approves supply of HCQ to 55 countries as commercial sales or grants
India approves supply of HCQ to 55 countries as commercial sales or grants
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Here’s everything you can buy online starting April 20
Here’s everything you can buy online starting April 20
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

bollywood news