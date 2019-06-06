Wonder Woman 1984 poster out, Gal Gadot gleams in a new golden suit. See pic

Actor Gal Gadot has shared a brand new poster for her upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984. She shared it as a compensatory gift to her fans as the film’s team will not be attending the San Diego Comic Con this year.

“Although all of us at Warner Brothers won’t be seeing you at SDCC - Hall H this year. We are so excited for what’s to come. So until then here’s a little gift from us to you....#WW84,” she captioned the post. The picture shows her in a new all-gold costume for the first time. Her armour now covers her shoulders as well and she is seen wearing tall golden boots and a pair of leggings that look like fish scales. She still carries her Lasso of Truth and is wearing her Bracelets of Submission.

However, it is the poster’s background that demands attention. She is standing in front of what appears to be a colourful, highly saturated zig-zag pattern. The pattern also forms several ‘Ws’.

The film will be a sequel to the hit 2017 movie and director Patty Jenkins will return to helm the film. Actor Chris Pine, whose character Steve Trevor died in the first film, will also return in a mysterious role. The film will be based in 1984 and also stars Kristen Wiig and Cheetah. Earlier, the film’s team had shared character stills on social media.

The film’s release was pushed from November 2019 to June 5, 2020. According to DigitalSpy, a video of Jenkins recently surfaced online in which she can be heard saying how she jokingly once said she wanted the film to be out in summer 2020.

“I can’t wait! I can’t believe – it’s so funny, for all the entire time that we were making the movie, I was lobbying. They were wanting to move it up much earlier. And I was like ‘You guys, it’s got to be the summer of 2020, like it’s got to be!’ And that was what I always wanted “And now, I’ve just screened a version of the film and I’m like ‘Oh my God, can we move it back up again?’ I’m dying to release this film! But of course it’s good and it’s fine, but it’s frustrating to have to wait,” she says in the clip.

