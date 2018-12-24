Gal Gadot wraps up Wonder Woman 1984, shares new photos and a heartfelt note

Actor Gal Gadot, who will be reprising the role of Wonder Woman in the sequel 1984, shared a few stills from the sets of the film as the shooting was wrapped up. In one of the photos from Wonder Woman 1984, she is seen with director Patty Jenkins as the two discuss and prepare for shots. Gadot also wrote a long note about why she is thankful for her role and how the director has helped her find the most creative version of herself.

She wrote, “We did it. Again!! And as much as the first time shooting Wonder Woman was amazing, this time was even more unique and special.. We shot in 4 very different locations in 3 countries, and I’m so soooo proud of the almost 1000 crew members who came to set every day, giving everything they have into our movie.

Couldn’t ask for better partners on this.. I’m so lucky to have the one and only Patty Jenkins, as my director. She always has our backs, she gives us the wings to dare, and everyday she helped us find the most creative version of ourselves .. I am so grateful to call her my friend. And to our AMAZINGly talented cast who made every day enjoyable and fun, thank you!”

The Wonder Woman actor also added, “Honestly.. Words cannot describe this experience.. This journey was so demanding and challenging but we all came and did our very best every take, every day, putting our all out there and I’m so proud... Thank you universe for this opportunity. I love this character. And thank you to all of you for being the best fans in the world. It was you that made me push myself every day.”

Gadot said that she couldn’t wait to share the film with fans in 2020. The first stand-alone Wonder Woman film was also directed by Patty Jenkins and the film broke many records at the box office. Wonder Wonder 1984 is slated to release in June 2020.

Dec 24, 2018 10:35 IST