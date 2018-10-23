Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 release delayed, Captain Marvel is the only solo female superhero film of 2019

Gal Gadot on Monday announced that Wonder Woman 1984 has been postponed by seven months. The superhero sequel, which was earlier slated to release on November 1, 2019, will now be released on June 5, 2020.

Gadot took to social media to reveal the news, writing, "Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home. June 5, 2020. Be there or be square!!"

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.' president of domestic distribution, said, "We had tremendous success releasing the first Wonder Woman film during the summer so when we saw an opportunity to take advantage of the changing competitive landscape, we did. This move lands the film exactly where it belongs."

Wonder Woman was one of 2017's biggest success stories and received rave reviews from audiences and critics and became the highest-grossing live-action movie directed by a woman.

The sequel reunites Gadot with director Patty Jenkins and co-star Chris Pine. Meanwhile, Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig are joining the franchise in the follow-up.

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 13:11 IST