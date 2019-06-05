Avengers Endgame vs Avatar: Barring miracle, Marvel film will not beat James Cameron’s epic as number one film of all time

Despite a ‘ridiculous’ worldwide total of $2.713 billion, Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame will not dethrone James Cameron’ Avatar as the highest grossing film of all time. Endgame has, however, eclipsed Avatar’s US gross already, but trails in international markets.

The combined competition from Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, Aladdin, John Wick: Chapter 3 and Godzilla: King of the Monsters was too much for Endgame to handle, Forbes says. The report says that barring a re-release or miracle, Endgame will not top Avatar’s $2.78 billion total. Endgame is just $75 million shy of Avatar’s total, after more than a month of release.

It has already emerged as the top foreign grosser in China and India, and is the number two grosser in the US, after Star Wars: The Force Awakens. All said and done, Forbes predicts Endgame will conclude its run with $2.66 billion, around $20 million less than Avatar. But considering the Oscars push Disney is already setting into motion, it won’t be surprising if the studio stages a re-release, especially if the gap is as narrow as it’s going to be.

Endgame’s staggering performance has pushed the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s combined total to $21 billion worldwide, further increasing its gap as the biggest film franchise of all time.

Forbes says that it bodes well for Disney to be able to boast that it owns the biggest film of all time (Avatar is now a Disney property), the biggest import in China, and the biggest film in the US. It also helps Avatar 2’s cause if it can be marketed as the sequel to the biggest film of all time.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 17:51 IST