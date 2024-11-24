EXCLUSIVE| Krushna Abhishek on finally ending the family feud with Govinda: Mera 7 saal ka vanwas khatam hua

Actor Govinda and his nephew, actor Krushna Abhishek had been in a family feud for seven years now, with them not even being on talking terms. Krushna apologised and tried to reconcile multiple times in this while but didn’t get the desired reciprocation from either Govinda or his wife Sunita Ahuja. But things seemed to have gotten all well between the family as Govinda is making an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show where he is seen dancing and making up with Krushna. Krushna Abhishek on ending seven-year old feud with Govinda

Ask the nephew about this reunion and he calls it “one of my best experiences after such a long time”. He says, “Maine stage par bhi bola ki mera saat saal ka vanwas khatam ho gaya. We are together now, and we danced and had so much fun.” He informs that during the episode, he even spilled some secrets about his mama’s childhood. “A fact that no one knows is that main unhi ki mannat ki wajah se paida hua hun. Unhone Vaishno Devi mein meri mummy ke liye mannat maangi thi ki unhe baby ho jaye, and main mere parents ki shaadi ke 10 saal baad paida hua tha, us mannat ke baad,” Krushna shares.

Things started getting better for the family this year when Govinda made an appearance at Krushna’s sister, actor Arti Singh’s wedding. Last month, when the 90s actor accidentally shot himself, that incident also helped bring the family closer. “After mama’s leg injury things changed. I was in Sydney for a show when it happened, and I even told my organiser to cancel the show as I had to go back because I didn’t know how serious the situation was. But then Kashmera (Shah, actor, Krushna's wife) was here, and she was the first person from the family to go and visit him in the hospital. He was very nice to her, and she spoke to him for a while in the ICU. After that, I realised that things are going to get better now,” Krushna shares, adding, “Blood relations are blood relations at the end. I knew one day they’d be fine, I just never thought it would happen when he’d get shot. But I am happy that he is fine now, and he is even dancing. So, people will now know that his leg is fine now.”

But are things good with his mami, Sunita also? “I went to their home a couple of times and spoke with Tina (Govinda’s daughter). She was really nice, and it was like how any brother-sister meet. It didn’t feel like we were meeting after a long time. I haven’t spoken to mami yet, but I am sure she will be also fine,” Krushna responds.

He adds that Govinda’s presence on the show is a proof to Sunita being okay with him: “I think she is fine already otherwise mama wouldn’t have come on the show, as mami handles his work commitments and if she’d have had a problem, she’d have said no to the show or to me. But she didn’t. And then when mama came, we danced and had fun, so I am sure now that mami is 50 percent fine now. I even apologised to her during the show as mama told me ki mujhe nahi mami ko sorry bolo.”