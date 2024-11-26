Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives' Maheep Kapoor on facing social media judgement: People are very quick to judge but…

Maheep Kapoor came to be known for her sass and style after the first two seasons of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, but in the recent third season, the audience got to see a more intense and emotional side to her. Ask her about this shift and she says, “There is a very vulnerable side to me, and I think it’s the circumstances.” Maheep Kapoor on social media judgement

Maheep Kapoor adds, “It's a reality show, so what you're going through in that moment, that's the vibe and the feeling that you're going to put across on screen. You can't be jumping up and down happy and excited all the time. It's just not possible. I think it just came out very organically. I really didn't think about it too much.” She opened up about being admitted to the ICU and her diagnosis of type 1 diabetes on the show.

However, she also feels proud of the connection she has built with the audience. “There's a great sense of pride because I was offered the show in quite a crucial stage in my life. I'm a middle-aged woman and I've said it many times that I was very complacent and comfortable. And Karan (Johar, filmmaker) just came and shook me up and offered the show to me.”

She adds, “The love has been immense. And I have a lot of gratitude for that because I am not playing a character but myself. Every woman kind of identifies with each one of us in different ways. That is very gratifying and tremendous. It is very difficult to put your life out there because we are living in an era of social media with big judgments being put out there. People are very quick to judge but not quick enough to understand the situation. But the love is tremendous, and I have great gratitude that they get us.”