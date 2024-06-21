Ishq Vishk Rebound Twitter Review: Fans adore Jibraan Khan and Rohit Saraf but their film gets mixed reactions

Rohit Saraf found a special place in our hearts with his super cute performances in projects such as The Sky Is Pink (2019) and Mismatched. But fans eagerly waited to see him shine as a lead hero in a Bollywood film one day. Well, their wish came true when the actor was cast as a lead in Ishq Vishk Rebound alongside Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan, Naila Grrewal and Jibraan Khan, who was seen as a child actor in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). The film is a spiritual sequel to Ishq Vishk (2003), which marked Shahid Kapoor’s debut in Bollywood. Well, Twitter reviews are now out and while the sequel is no match to the original, Rohit and Jibraan did manage to win hearts. Poster of Ishq Vishk Rebound

The film, which is being called the Gen-Z version of Shahid’s iconic romantic comedy, has received mixed reviews ranging from ‘decent’ to ‘unbearable’. For instance, one Twitter review read: “#IshqVishkRebound is an unbearable film with the worst performances from the lead actors especially Pashmina. Couldn't even match 1% of the Shahid Kapoor Iconic film. A sure shot Disaster -1/5 ⭐✨.”

However, another fan who found the film watchable, tweeted: “#OneWordReview… #IshqVishkRebound: DECENT. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐️ #IshqVishkRebound is all about Gen Z: love, friendship, heartbreak, complications and issues… A love quadrangle that has its share of highs and lows… Popular soundtrack + #RohitSaraf - #JibraanKhan’s winsome act keeps”, whereas another positive review read: “#Ishqvishkrebound is a movie which leaves you with a pleasant happy feeling....both the boys are very good...but Pashmina is average..... music is lovely ⭐⭐⭐.” Whether they liked or disliked the film, a majority of fans have lauded Rohit and Jibraan for their impressive performances. Check it out:

While some fans were unable to take their eyes off Rohit as Raghav, others are calling Jibraan aka Sahir an ‘ultimate cutie’. Coming to Pashmina, whose debut was the most anticipated— sadly, Hrithik’s cousin is being called ‘average’. Well, these are Twitter reviews from first day shows of Ishq Vishk Rebound. Let’s wait and watch if opinions change over the weekend.