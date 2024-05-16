Ishq Vishk Rebound Teaser: Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan starrer looks promising, but fans want Shahid Kapoor

Two decades ago, Shahid Kapoor made his acting debut with Ken Ghosh’s 2003 film Ishq Vishk, opposite Amrita Rao. He instantly became a heartthrob thanks to his boy-next-door charm and was soon termed the chocolate boy of Bollywood. Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan’s Ishq Vishk Rebound teaser impresses, but fans want Shahid's cameo

So when a sequel titled Ishq Vishk Rebound was announced, the audience was obviously intrigued. The interesting star cast further got us hooked— the very charming Rohit Saraf in the lead along with Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor Jibraan Khan and Maamla Legal Hai star Naila Grrewal.

Much to our delight, makers have finally dropped the teaser of the much-awaited romantic comedy. It begins with Rohit talking about how people in love see the person they love in everyone else. As we are introduced to the other characters, we hear the romantic track Chot Dil Pe Lagi from Ishq Vishk in the background. But right then Rohit clarifies that this story is not about that kind of love. We get a glimpse into the world of Ishq Vishk Rebound, but it's the music that takes us back to the 2003 film.

After watching the one-minute four-second long clip, we can assure you that Ishq Vishk Rebound looks promising. The fresh pairings bring an extra oomph to the project. However, fans are missing Shahid in this sequel. In the comment section below, one social media user wrote: “Want Shahid Kapoor cameo”, whereas another stated: “Shahid Kapoor ka tagra camio chihiye best of luck”. Asking for Shahid and Amrita’s cameo, another wrote: “We want shahid kapoor and amrita rao cameo..!! Plzz.” A few even pointed out that they don’t feel Ishq Vishk Rebound can compete with the original.

Well, we will just have to wait and watch. Rohit, Pashmina, Jibraan and Naila’s film is all set to arrive in theatres on June 21.