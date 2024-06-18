Lakshya turns 20: 5 reasons to watch the Hrithik Roshan and Preity G Zinta film as it re-releases in theatres

It’s important to have an aim, a goal in life. As you grow up, you tend to understand the significance of it. But there is a phase in life where many young individuals are aimless, with no plans for their future. Karan Shergill, portrayed beautifully by Hrithik Roshan in Lakshya (2004), was one such youngster. That was until the day he joined the Indian Army. Well, for the second time. Today, the Farhan Akhtar directorial which also stars Preity G Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan and Amrish Puri completes 20 years. Hrithik Roshan and Preity G Zinta in Lakshya

The film continues to be relevant even after all these years. Maybe that’s one reason why makers are re-releasing Lakshya in theatres on June 21. Ahead of the much-awaited re-run on the silver screen, here are 5 reasons why you should watch the coming-of-age war drama this Friday:

Hrithik Roshan's best performance to date

Lakshya did not do wonders at the box office on release. But it did emerge as a cult film over the years. In fact, many fans believe Hrithik gave his best performance to date as Captain Karan Shergill. He was relatable, fun and in the end, a leader we aspired to be

Inspiring story

Lakshya was not just a war drama. It was so much more than that. It introduced us to Karan, a lazy and irresponsible individual with no goals, who got dumped for his lack of ambitions by an aspiring journalist named Romi Dutta. The film follows a theme of self-discovery and explains the importance of being ambitious. It makes one believe that if Karan could do it, so can you

Iconic music and choreography

The music of Lakshya was compared to Dil Chahta Hai (2001) which gave fans several hit chartbuster songs. Shaan’s Main Aisa Kyun Hoon and Agar Main Kahoon helmed by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik are still quite fresh in our mind. Meanwhile, the choreography and Hrithik’s natural dance moves were a magically mindblowing combination

Sizzling chemistry

Preity and Hrithik are extremely good-looking and very versatile actors. Cast them together and you have a gorgeous onscreen pair. But it was their easygoing and very natural chemistry that resonated with the younger generation. We are sure their jodi will strike a chord with the audience even today when Lakshya re-releases

Portrayal of Army

Hrithik’s training sequences were shot at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. To add a touch of realism to the film, makers roped in actual Indian Army officers for non-speaking roles. As a result, Preity was often confused between actors and the real officers on set

If this is your first time watching Lakshya, have a gala time enjoying this cinematic experience. But if you are someone who witnessed the magic 20 years ago and plan to catch the movie in theatres again this Friday, go watch it like it's your first time!