Maamla Legal Hai actor Naila Grrewal shoots for the remake of Ishq Vishk, calls Rohit Saraf’s talent “inspiring”

After making her OTT debut with web show Maamla Legal Hai, actor Naila Grrewal is all set for her big screen debut, and she is already working on her first Bollywood project - the remake of Shahid Kapoor’s Ishq Vishk. Naila Grrewal

“Ishq Vishk Rebound has offered me invaluable lessons that I continue to carry with me. It has taught me the importance of collaboration, dedication, and resilience,” gushes the actor, adding, “I’ve learned to adapt quickly to newer environments and to constantly push myself beyond my comfort zone in pursuit of creating something special. Most importantly, I’ve made such special bonds with all my co-stars and the entire team working on this film.”

More than anything else, Naila calls the opportunity to work with actor Rohit Saraf on the project a “blessing” for her. Working closely together on set, she reflects on their bond and says, “Rohit’s generosity as an actor adds a special dynamic to our scenes. His dedication to his craft is truly admirable.”

The 27-year-old values the creative exchange between them, finding inspiration in Rohit’s approach to acting. “Working with Rohit has been an incredibly enriching experience for me as an actor. His talent, professionalism, and dedication to his craft is inspiring. Collaborating with him has not only been genuinely fun but has allowed us both to experiment and approach our scenes with a more nuanced approach,” she adds.

Talking of her acting debut with the streaming medium, Naila feels it has opened doors for her in the entertainment industry. “I feel starting with an OTT show has been a significant and enriching step. It has exposed me to a wider audience, on a global scale and has provided me with the opportunity to delve into more complex characters and narratives. It’s definitely an interesting new avenue to explore apart from my love for films,” she says.