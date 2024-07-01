National Doctor's Day 2024: Shahid Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor, 7 onscreen doctors we don’t mind becoming patients for

National Doctor's Day commemorates physician and former West Bengal CM Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy’s birth anniversary. It also celebrates each doctor out there who dedicates their lives to treat patients, as saviours of our society. Well, over the years we have witnessed many actors take up the selfless profession onscreen as characters in their films. Today, let’s revisit some of these impressive Bollywood reel-life doctors we wouldn’t mind becoming patients for: Actors who played doctors onscreen

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh

Many accused Shahid Kapoor’s character in Kabir Singh (2019) of being an extremely toxic, overly obsessive lover. However, he was shown to be a successful and respectable surgeon, even though he had a disturbing drinking problem. Nevertheless, you can’t deny that Shahid looked really good in scrubs! Kiara Advani, his onscreen girlfriend and junior in medical college, also became a doctor later in the film

Shah Rukh Khan in Dear Zindagi

Ethical, understanding and gifted with the ability to heal— there couldn’t have been a better description of Shah Rukh Khan’s beloved character Dr. Jehangir Khan aka Jug in Dear Zindagi (2016). Not only did this film spread awareness about mental health but also explained beautifully that mental health is not a taboo topic. It’s okay to ask for help! SRK was endearing as Jug the psychologist and made us wish we had someone like him in our life too. Also, his chemistry with Alia Bhatt seemed natural and effortless

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Udta Punjab and 3 Idiots

Bollywood’s OG diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is not only a versatile actor but also a versatile onscreen doctor! In 3 Idiots (2009) she portrayed the role of Dr Pia Sahastrabuddhe, the daughter of the dean of a medical college. Then in 2016, Bebo played Dr Preet in Udta Punjab, who ran a rehabilitation centre and was also a social activist. We love Kareena in glam roles such as Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), but she was equally convincing and gorgeous as Pia and Preet

Katrina Kaif in Sooryavanshi

While Akshay Kumar left us in awe as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi in Rohit Shetty’s 2021 cop drama, Katrina Kaif won hearts as the stern but caring and convincing Dr. Ria Sooryavanshi. Her screen-time as a doctor was not enough for fans, but she did dazzle the audience each time she came onscreen. Side note: Katrina and Akshay were fire on Tip Tip Barsa Paani

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in Doctor G

The 2022 medical comedy drama introduced us to Dr. Uday Gupta, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who unwillingly pursues gynaecology. The film follows the story of how he loses the ‘male touch’ to emerge as a responsible doctor who starts taking his duties seriously. Rakul Preet Singh played his senior Dr. Fatima Siddiqui and left audiences deeply impressed with her performance

Doctors never fail to win hearts and save lives, whether it’s on the silver screen or in hospitals. Today on National Doctor's Day, we salute all medical professionals for their selfless contributions.