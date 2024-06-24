From Sharmin Segal to Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha’s Heeramandi co-stars make heads turn at her wedding reception

In a chat with Kapil Sharma during the promotional spree of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, actor Sonakshi Sinha had confessed she was eager to get married and settle down. Yesterday on June 23, the Bollywood diva finally took the plunge with her longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal in an intimate civil ceremony at her Bandra home. Later in the evening, the newlyweds were joined by their celebrity friends at their wedding reception. Sonakshi’s Heeramandi crew was also there, making heads turn with their glam avatars. Take a look: Sonakshi Sinha's Heeramandi co-stars join her and Zaheer Iqbal at their reception

Sharmin Segal

Actor Sharmin Segal, who was seen as Alamzeb in the show, arrived for Sonakshi’s reception party with her billionaire businessman husband Aman Mehta. For the occasion, Sharmin was dressed in a pristine white saree which featured gold motifs and a golden sequin blouse. She left her brownish-gold locks open and opted for minimal jewellery

Sharmin Segal with her husband Aman Mehta

Richa Chadha

Mommy-to-be Richa Chadha deeply impressed the audience with her versatile performance as Lajwanti aka Lajjo in Heeramandi. Well, last night she left us in awe of her maternity fashion. She was basking in the radiance of her pregnancy in a black and gold Patiala suit, with a small bindi on her forehead. Richa was accompanied by her actor husband Ali Fazal, who rocked an embroidered jacket with a white shirt and baggy trousers

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal twinning in black

Aditi Rao Hydari

The beloved Bibbojaan aka Aditi Rao Hydari was breathtaking as always in a multi-coloured sharara set, which featured shades of olive green, brown and gold. She completed the look with traditional jhumkas. Aditi was accompanied by her actor fiance Siddharth who looked dapper as always. Rekha also joined the soon-to-be-wed couple looking evergreen in her white and gold kurta set. Interestingly, Rekha was one of the actors Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to cast when he originally envisioned Heeramandi in 2007. So she obviously had to be in this list

Aditi Rao Hydari with her fiance Siddharth and the evergreen Rekha

Sanjeeda Shaikh

Sanjeeda Shaikh as Waheeda shared great chemistry with Sonakshi aka Fareedan. So she obviously had to be there for the latter’s wedding reception. Well, for the starry affair, Sanjeeda opted to shine bright in a purple sequin saree paired with a bejewelled blouse. While her lids were smokey with purple eyeshadow, her hair was poker straight. Sanjeeda completed the glam look with a heart-shaped silver clutch

Sanjeeda Shaikh all decked up for Sonakshi Sinha's reception

In your opinion, who was Sonakshi’s most stylish wedding guest out of all her Heeramandi co-stars?