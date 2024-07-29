Priyanka Chopra’s grey lips to Aishwarya Rai’s purple pout: Revisit weirdest lipstick shades on Lipstick Day 2024

Not just diamonds but even lipsticks are a girl’s best friend. One swipe is enough to add a splash of colour and brighten up our mood. While some ladies like to play it safe with reds and pinks, others don’t shy away from going bold with their pouts. There’s something for everyone! So today on Lipstick Day 2024, let’s revisit the weirdest statement lipstick shades that our beloved Bollywood beauties sported, making headlines: Weirdest lipsticks donned by Bollywood divas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

One celebrity who is always open to experimenting with her looks is global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Plum, wine, pretty pinks and nudes— she has rocked every colour on the palette. But what dropped jaws was when PeeCee donned a grey lip shade on her perfect pout. According to reports, this weird but quite appealing look was created by Kylie Cosmetics’ Lip Kit in Moon

Sara Ali Khan

Another Bollywood actor who never ceases to amaze with her out of the box style is Sara Ali Khan. From bright neon eyeshadows and nail paints to colourful mascaras— the star kid has left us in awe several times. But what took the internet by storm was when Sara put on a blue lipstick, adding a chic edge to her casual crop top and denim hot pants

Apart from blue, the actor has also rocked a silver pout for a photo shoot

Deepika Padukone

Apart from being one of the most adored actors of the country, soon-to-be mum Deepika Padukone is also a fashion icon. The biggest reason for this is her ability to slay in anything and everything she wears, from outfits to makeup. Well, in 2022 the actor attended the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week looking stylish as ever in a grey mini dress. But the highlight of her look was the bold pout, which was a shade of burgundy that seemed as deep as black. It was unexpected, but not disappointing

Deepika Padukone at Paris Fashion Week 2022

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

At Cannes 2016, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s infamous purple pout became fodder for several memes. It was heartbreaking for the fashion police to witness one of the most gorgeous women on earth in such an unflattering colour

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's infamous purple lipstick

Well, a year later in 2017 Aishwarya returned to the Cannes red carpet with a purple lipstick again. But this time, she opted for a deeper shade of the colour and successfully nailed the look. See for yourself:

Urvashi Rautela

Following in the footsteps of Aishwarya, actor Urvashi Rautela added a splash of colour to the Cannes 2023 red carpet with a shocking lipstick. Along with a blue and beige off-shoulder gown, she donned a blue lip shade in order to honour her Indian roots. The actor had explained that the National Bird of India is a peacock, which is blue, and Lord Krishna wears a peacock feather on his crown. These were the reasons that inspired Urvashi to don the colour at the film festival

Most of these lipstick shades were just bizarre! But out of all the actors in this list, who do you think successfully pulled it off?