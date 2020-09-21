e-paper
20-25 people feared to be trapped as building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

20-25 people feared to be trapped as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi

As per the initial information, twenty people have been rescued by locals, ANI reported citing National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official.

india Updated: Sep 21, 2020 06:33 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The building collapsed early in the morning in Patel compound area.
The building collapsed early in the morning in Patel compound area.(ANI)
         

At least 20-25 people are feared to be trapped under a rubble after a three storied building collapsed in Bhiwandi city, Maharashtra on Monday, news agency ANI reported.

As per the initial information, twenty people have been rescued by locals. At least 20-25 people are feared to be trapped, ANI reported citing National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The building collapsed early in the morning in Patel compound area.

More details are awaited.

