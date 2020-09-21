20-25 people feared to be trapped as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi

india

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 06:33 IST

At least 20-25 people are feared to be trapped under a rubble after a three storied building collapsed in Bhiwandi city, Maharashtra on Monday, news agency ANI reported.

As per the initial information, twenty people have been rescued by locals. At least 20-25 people are feared to be trapped, ANI reported citing National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The building collapsed early in the morning in Patel compound area.

More details are awaited.