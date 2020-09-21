e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Saddened’: PM Modi tweets condolences to families of Bhiwandi building collapse victims

‘Saddened’: PM Modi tweets condolences to families of Bhiwandi building collapse victims

Ten people died when a multi-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi.

india Updated: Sep 21, 2020 10:36 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences to the families of the victims of Bhiwandi building collapse on Monday and gave assurance that all necessary assistance was being provided to the affected.

“Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected,” the PM tweeted.

Ten people died when a multi-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi. As per initial information, 20 people were rescued by locals and 11 have been pulled out of the rubble by a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) after the building collapsed in the Patel compound area of the city.

The building was over 30 year old and had 24 flats, according to Pankaj Ashiya, commissioner of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC).

“There is no confirmation on how many of the flats were occupied. Around 50-100 residents are fear trapped under the debris. The team has managed to pull out 11 residents alive while ten died. The building is more than 30 year old and we had served notice to the owner and residents recently,” he said.

tags
top news
Rajya Sabha: 8 Opposition MPs suspended for a week after protests over farm bills
Rajya Sabha: 8 Opposition MPs suspended for a week after protests over farm bills
10 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
10 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
LIVE: Suspended MPs refuse to leave as Rajya Sabha further adjourned till 11am
LIVE: Suspended MPs refuse to leave as Rajya Sabha further adjourned till 11am
Bhiwandi building collapse: PM tweets condolences to families of victims
Bhiwandi building collapse: PM tweets condolences to families of victims
India records 86,961 Covid-19 cases, recovery rate rises over 80%
India records 86,961 Covid-19 cases, recovery rate rises over 80%
Emmys 2020 highlights: Succession is Best Drama, Schitt’s Creek Best Comedy
Emmys 2020 highlights: Succession is Best Drama, Schitt’s Creek Best Comedy
Parliament monsoon session: Naidu rejects no-confidence motion against Harivansh
Parliament monsoon session: Naidu rejects no-confidence motion against Harivansh
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In