Maharashtra building collapse: Child pulled alive from rubble, 8 dead

mumbai

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 07:34 IST

A child was among the five people rescued by a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Monday from under the debris of a collapsed building in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi.

The three-storey building collapsed in the Patel Compound area of Bhiwandi on Monday morning, leaving at least eight people dead and several injured.

“The death toll has gone up to eight in Bhiwandi building collapse. Five more people have been rescued,” an official of the Thane Municipal Corporation was quoted as saying by ANI.

Twenty people were rescued by locals earlier and more are feared trapped in the rubble as operations are underway to pull them out.